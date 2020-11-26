Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.07. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software accounts for about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.