Needham & Company LLC Raises Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $18.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Magnite stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $1,773,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,485 shares of company stock worth $3,472,329 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $13,945,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

