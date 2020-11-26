Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price objective (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

