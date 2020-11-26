Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $8.51 on Monday. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.