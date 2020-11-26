New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

SNR stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 433,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 49,991 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 115,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

