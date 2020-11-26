NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

