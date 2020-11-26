NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 64,935 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

