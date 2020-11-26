Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.36

Shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 885642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -27.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

