Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its target price upped by CIBC from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Norbord from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Norbord from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:OSB opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $39.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is -248.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

