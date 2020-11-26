Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nordson were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,796,000 after buying an additional 127,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after buying an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,028,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

