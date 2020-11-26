Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 481 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

