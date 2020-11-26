Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 167.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 140.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

