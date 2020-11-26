Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.98 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.36 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

