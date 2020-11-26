Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,609 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

