Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 74.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

