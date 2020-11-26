NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €43.00 by Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.22 ($33.20).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €36.60 ($43.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 634.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

