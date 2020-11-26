Northcoast Research Comments on Cabot Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.