Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Peter Cherecwich Sells 15,400 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

