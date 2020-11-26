Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.