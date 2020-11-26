NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,766,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,924.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 285.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,992,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,860,000 after buying an additional 1,475,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE NRG opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

