Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at $482,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 751.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

