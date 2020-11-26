Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $7,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 235,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $4,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

