NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Chairman Peter L. Bonfield Sells 12,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $157.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $159.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

