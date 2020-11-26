NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Chairman Peter L. Bonfield Sells 12,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $157.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $159.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
