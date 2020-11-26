O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nomura by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NMR stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.