O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMFG. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

