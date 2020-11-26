O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after buying an additional 1,478,795 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

