O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 79.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,097 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.