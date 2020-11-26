O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $206.03 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $7,053,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

