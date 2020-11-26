O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

