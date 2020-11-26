O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after buying an additional 1,554,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after buying an additional 1,086,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

