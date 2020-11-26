O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $5,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 806.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 89.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 165,869 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 93,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.84.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

