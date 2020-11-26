O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.20 and a 200-day moving average of $248.83. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

