O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 56.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

