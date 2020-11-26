O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

