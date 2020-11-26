O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,404,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

