O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. FMR LLC lifted its position in WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after buying an additional 650,148 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares during the period. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd increased its holdings in WNS by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 335,610 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in WNS by 55.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 767,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

