O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 104,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $214.46 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $216.07. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

