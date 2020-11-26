O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 22,023 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 489.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMOS opened at $21.62 on Thursday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $958.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, BidaskClub cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

