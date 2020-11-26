OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

TSE OGC opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.70. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.