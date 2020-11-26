Old Republic International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,894 shares of company stock valued at $146,327 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

