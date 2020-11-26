Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $150.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 546.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Omega Flex by 214.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

