Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. Wedbush dropped their target price on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

