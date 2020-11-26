Ontex Group’s (ONXXF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Ontex Group stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
About Ontex Group
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.