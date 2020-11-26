Ontex Group’s (ONXXF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Ontex Group stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

