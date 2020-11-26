Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Opera by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opera by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

