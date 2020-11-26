Oppenheimer Boosts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $62.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIMC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of AIMC opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,632 shares of company stock worth $3,028,220. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

