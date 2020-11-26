Oppenheimer Upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to “Outperform”

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.