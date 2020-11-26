Oppenheimer Weighs in on BioLineRx Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for BioLineRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

