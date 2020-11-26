(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Monday. (OPS.V) has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39.

About (OPS.V)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

