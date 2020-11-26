Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

