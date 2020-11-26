Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.
OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
