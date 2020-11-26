O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 20,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ORLY stock opened at $444.14 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.13 and its 200-day moving average is $444.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,359,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

